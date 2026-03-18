Ferguson (LON:FERG) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Still a Buy?

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as £170.20 and last traded at £167.90. 14,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 39,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at £167.10.

Ferguson Trading Up 0.5%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is £183.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £179. The company has a market capitalization of £33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.25.

Ferguson Company Profile

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Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name. In addition, it supplies pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water and wastewater treatment products, and refrigeration products under Wolseley brand name.

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