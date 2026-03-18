Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation $AGM Shares Bought by Crown Advisors Management Inc.

Crown Advisors Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage makes up about 5.1% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $7,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGM. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 12,800.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

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Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of AGM opened at $147.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a 1 year low of $146.61 and a 1 year high of $210.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.58.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The credit services provider reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $101.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.45 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 17.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $219.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: AGM), commonly known as Farmer Mac, is a government-sponsored enterprise chartered in 1988 under the Agricultural Credit Act of 1987. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Farmer Mac was established to enhance the availability of mortgage credit for the agricultural and rural utility sectors. The corporation operates as a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural infrastructure loans, providing lenders with liquidity and risk management solutions.

The company’s principal business activities include purchasing and securitizing long-term fixed-rate agricultural mortgage loans and rural utilities loans originated by approved lenders.

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