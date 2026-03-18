F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. F&C Investment Trust had a net margin of 90.89% and a return on equity of 11.28%.

F&C Investment Trust Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of FCIT stock opened at GBX 1,245 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,254.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,227.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.92. F&C Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 900.75 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,294. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Get F&C Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rain Newton Smith bought 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,202 per share, for a total transaction of £985.64. Also, insider Beatrice Hollond purchased 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,202 per share, for a total transaction of £985.64. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,508. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About F&C Investment Trust

F&C Investment Trust was founded in 1868 to bring the benefits of investing to a wider audience, we’re the oldest investment trust in the world.

F&C aims to provide a reliable foundation to deliver steady, long-term capital growth and a health dividend income. F&C has delivered increasing dividends for 54 years and is classified by the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) as a Dividend Hero.

The value of investments and any income from them can go down as well as up and you may not get back the original amount invested.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F&C Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.