Faithward Advisors LLC Sells 8,623 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Faithward Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,623 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 2.8% of Faithward Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $19,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 436.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Gold Trust News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Safe‑haven demand from Middle East tensions is helping hold gold near key support and limits downside, which supports IAU as a gold-backed ETF. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: War Risks vs. High Rates; XAU Pivot – $5,062 Break or $4,910 Sink?
- Positive Sentiment: Macro scenarios (recession risk + geopolitical instability) and strong technical momentum remain in analysts’ bull-case forecasts that could push gold materially higher over months — a tailwind for IAU holders. Gold Price Forecast: Recession Risks and Middle East Tensions Could Push Gold Toward $6,500
- Positive Sentiment: UBS still sees significant upside for gold this year (a ~20% gain from current levels), which underpins a constructive medium‑term view for IAU. Gold is still set to gain 20% above current prices in 2026 – UBS
- Neutral Sentiment: Some market participants are seeing technical bounce attempts that could produce short-term recoveries; these intraday recoveries may limit further ETF outflows unless macro drivers change. Gold Edges Higher on Possible Technical Recovery
- Neutral Sentiment: Longer-term institutional demand stories (e.g., states increasing physical gold holdings) and supply-chain developments may support structural demand for bullion/ETFs but are less likely to move prices intraday. Inside an Old Newspaper Building, Wyoming Is Stashing 2,312 Ounces of Gold
- Neutral Sentiment: Supply-chain/responsible-sourcing deals (e.g., Trafigura/Minerven) affect industry dynamics but have limited near-term impact on bullion ETF pricing. Trafigura to help Venezuela’s Minerven develop a responsible gold-sourcing programme
- Negative Sentiment: Near-term positioning ahead of the Fed meeting has led to selling/position adjustments that pressured gold and dragged IAU lower as traders de-risk into the FOMC. Gold Edges Lower on Possible Position Adjustments Before FOMC Decision
- Negative Sentiment: Technical charts show a bearish flag breakdown and tests of 50‑day support; if that support fails, momentum could accelerate lower and pressure IAU further. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bearish Flag Tests Key Support Zone
- Negative Sentiment: Some analysts warn of a deeper pullback scenario (e.g., a drop toward prior lows), which amplifies downside risk for short‑term ETF investors. ‘’We see a scenario where gold goes back down towards $4,200′ – RJO’s Pavilonis
iShares Gold Trust Price Performance
About iShares Gold Trust
iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).
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