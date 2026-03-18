Faithward Advisors LLC Sells 8,623 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Faithward Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,623 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 2.8% of Faithward Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $19,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 436.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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About iShares Gold Trust

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $94.07 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $104.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.45 and its 200-day moving average is $82.34. The company has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

(Free Report)

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

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