Faithward Advisors LLC Sells 36,146 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Faithward Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 70.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,146 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,799,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,139,726,000 after buying an additional 922,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,375,545,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,787,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,267,265,000 after acquiring an additional 373,088 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,786,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,896,000 after acquiring an additional 340,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in NextEra Energy by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,461,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NEE opened at $92.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.24. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $95.91. The company has a market capitalization of $192.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

Key Stories Impacting NextEra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company plans major capacity build to serve data centers — management announced a target to add 15–30 GW of U.S. power generation capacity by 2035, signaling a sizable growth runway tied to hyperscaler/data‑center demand. NextEra Energy (NEE) Aims for Power Generation Capacity Expansion

Company plans major capacity build to serve data centers — management announced a target to add 15–30 GW of U.S. power generation capacity by 2035, signaling a sizable growth runway tied to hyperscaler/data‑center demand. Positive Sentiment: Longer-term growth outlook reinforced — investor pieces highlight NextEra as a multi‑year compounder and cite management guidance for roughly an 8%+ CAGR over the next several years, supporting the case for steady earnings and project-driven expansion. 2 Monster Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

Longer-term growth outlook reinforced — investor pieces highlight NextEra as a multi‑year compounder and cite management guidance for roughly an 8%+ CAGR over the next several years, supporting the case for steady earnings and project-driven expansion. Positive Sentiment: Strong recent performance and momentum — coverage notes NEE has significantly outperformed utilities and the S&P over the last year (~+28.7%), reflecting investor appetite for clean‑energy exposure and rate‑cut tailwinds. NextEra Surges Past Industry Over a Year: How to Play the Stock?

Strong recent performance and momentum — coverage notes NEE has significantly outperformed utilities and the S&P over the last year (~+28.7%), reflecting investor appetite for clean‑energy exposure and rate‑cut tailwinds. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increased — the quarterly payout was raised (most recent payment implied a $2.49 annualized payout), which supports income investors and signals confidence in cash flow. (Reported in recent company/MarketBeat disclosures.)

Dividend increased — the quarterly payout was raised (most recent payment implied a $2.49 annualized payout), which supports income investors and signals confidence in cash flow. (Reported in recent company/MarketBeat disclosures.) Neutral Sentiment: Analyst mix is broadly constructive but varied — several firms have buy/hold ratings and the consensus is a “Moderate Buy” with an average target near the low‑$90s; that implies limited upside from current levels absent stronger near‑term beats or guidance.

Analyst mix is broadly constructive but varied — several firms have buy/hold ratings and the consensus is a “Moderate Buy” with an average target near the low‑$90s; that implies limited upside from current levels absent stronger near‑term beats or guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Peer comparison / sector story — coverage comparing NextEra to peers (e.g., Constellation) highlights the data‑center demand story as a sector theme; useful for positioning but not an immediate stock catalyst. Better Utility Stock: Constellation Energy vs. NextEra Energy

Peer comparison / sector story — coverage comparing NextEra to peers (e.g., Constellation) highlights the data‑center demand story as a sector theme; useful for positioning but not an immediate stock catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — EVP Nicole Daggs disclosed a sale of 4,934 shares (SEC filing), which can be interpreted as a near‑term negative signal for some investors even though insiders sell for many reasons. SEC Form 4 — Nicole J. Daggs

Insider selling — EVP Nicole Daggs disclosed a sale of 4,934 shares (SEC filing), which can be interpreted as a near‑term negative signal for some investors even though insiders sell for many reasons. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly revenue shortfall and a high payout ratio — last reported quarter beat EPS but missed revenue vs. estimates and the payout ratio is elevated (~75.7%), which raises sensitivity to cash‑flow volatility for investors focused on dividend sustainability.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 99,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $8,898,532.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 305,933 shares in the company, valued at $27,332,054.22. This represents a 24.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,073,290. This represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,816 shares of company stock worth $17,075,619. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings cut NextEra Energy from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Seaport Research Partners lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Argus set a $92.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.16.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.