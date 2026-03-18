Faithward Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,761 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Faithward Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blalock Williams LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $590,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 38,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,315,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,638,000 after acquiring an additional 187,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 5,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.38, for a total transaction of $3,369,657.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,334.34. The trade was a 29.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.57, for a total transaction of $1,115,574.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,511,734.37. The trade was a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,957 shares of company stock worth $29,862,109. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $783.33.

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IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $586.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $653.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $666.03. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.14 and a 52-week high of $769.98.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 69.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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