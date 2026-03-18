Faithward Advisors LLC Makes New $4.70 Million Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Faithward Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 68,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 707,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,692,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 26,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 120,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,221.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 73,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,073,000 after buying an additional 68,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at $2,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $4,533,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,725,122. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $68.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.82 and a 52 week high of $79.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.47.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 9.44%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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