Faithward Advisors LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Faithward Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 54.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Amphenol by 1.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 827,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,090,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,006,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial set a $182.00 price target on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Fox Advisors restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of APH stock opened at $135.10 on Wednesday. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $167.04. The stock has a market cap of $166.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.05 and its 200-day moving average is $135.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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