F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FNB shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

F.N.B. Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNB. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 175,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in F.N.B. by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 98,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 63,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 21,901 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 38,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $16.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $19.14.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. F.N.B. had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $457.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

About F.N.B.

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Through its principal subsidiary, FNB Bank, the company provides a broad range of commercial and consumer financial services. Founded in 1864 as the First National Bank of Pennsylvania, F.N.B. has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become a regional banking franchise.

The company’s main business activities include traditional deposit-taking and lending services, such as checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and consumer and commercial loans.

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