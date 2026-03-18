Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) VP Darrin Talley Sells 1,080 Shares

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) VP Darrin Talley sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,782. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $158.86 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $160.45. The company has a market cap of $661.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.38.

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Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.58%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Barclays lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital set a $123.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.35.

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More Exxon Mobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castellan Group now owns 26,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

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Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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