Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) Posts Earnings Results

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter. Expion360 had a negative return on equity of 48.80% and a negative net margin of 21.76%.

Expion360 Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:XPON opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Expion360 has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.28.

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Institutional Trading of Expion360

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Expion360 stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Free Report) by 207.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Expion360 worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Expion360 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Expion360 has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XPON

About Expion360

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Expion360, trading under the ticker XPON on the NASDAQ, is a cybersecurity software company that operates through its Leviathan Security Group division. The company’s flagship offering, the Leviathan Platform, delivers a unified risk management solution designed to help organizations identify, assess and remediate cybersecurity vulnerabilities. By consolidating compliance management, threat detection and data protection into a single platform, Expion360 enables enterprises to streamline security workflows and maintain continuous visibility into their cyber risk posture.

The Leviathan Platform encompasses modules for vulnerability scanning, automated compliance mapping to frameworks such as NIST, HIPAA and PCI DSS, real-time threat intelligence and incident response orchestration.

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