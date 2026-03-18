Esquire Financial to Buy Signature Bancorporation in $350M Stock Deal to Expand in Chicago

Executives of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) outlined plans to acquire Signature Bancorporation, Inc. in a stock-for-stock transaction that management said would expand the company’s footprint into the Chicago market, diversify its balance sheet, and increase scale for its national commercial litigation banking vertical.

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Transaction overview and strategic rationale

On the conference call announcing the deal, Esquire Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President Andrew Sagliocca described Signature as a “premier Chicago commercial banking franchise” with a relationship-based operating philosophy similar to Esquire’s. Sagliocca said Chicago is a key growth market for Esquire’s national litigation vertical and also a driver of Signature’s commercial growth.

Consideration, ownership, timing, and board representation

Esquire plans to operate Signature as a division of Esquire while keeping the Signature name after closing, branding it as “Signature, a division of Esquire Bank.” Sagliocca characterized the deal as an out-of-market acquisition (Esquire based in New York; Signature in Chicago) and said the company assumed “minimal cost savings” of about 5%, primarily from technology and back-office consolidation.

Management said the acquisition will be funded with 100% common stock. The base exchange ratio is 2.63 shares of Esquire for each Signature share, implying an equivalent price of $260 per Signature share and an aggregate transaction value “just shy of $350 million.” Under the base ratio, Signature shareholders would own 28% of the combined company, with Esquire shareholders owning 72%.

Esquire said the exchange ratio can adjust higher or lower within a range of 2.80 to 2.50 based on recoveries on a defined pool of criticized loans (discussed below). The transaction is subject to both companies’ shareholder approvals and regulatory approvals, and the companies expect to close in the third quarter of 2026.

On governance, Sagliocca said Signature Chairman Len and Signature founder, CEO, and President Mick would join Esquire’s board. He added that Signature executives Mick, Bryan, and Kevin will remain with the combined company to run the Midwest and Chicago division and have entered into new employment agreements and a lockup agreement.

Signature’s profile and operating model

Sagliocca highlighted Signature’s commercial banking model, describing it as “high-touch” and focused on middle-market customers. He said Signature is approximately $2 billion in size, with $1.3 billion in loans, a loans-to-deposit ratio of 74%, and a non-interest-bearing deposit base of 35% with a reported cost of funds of 1.42. He also cited an “industry-leading” net interest margin of 4.13% and an efficiency ratio around 41%–42%.

Signature’s lending was described as primarily C&I and commercial focused, including owner-occupied CRE, with an emphasis on full relationship banking that includes operating deposits. In response to analyst questions, Sagliocca said Signature does not have a single niche comparable to Esquire’s litigation vertical, but he argued that capability is valuable to the combined franchise and that Esquire can learn from Signature’s middle-market commercial approach.

Financial impact and pro forma scale

Esquire said the transaction is expected to be financially attractive, with management projecting 23% accretion to 2027 earnings per share and 11% accretion to tangible book value. Sagliocca said the company expects to maintain “very strong capital ratios” without raising additional capital in connection with the deal.

On a pro forma basis, Sagliocca said the combined franchise would have approximately:

$4.8 billion in assets

$3.3 billion in loans

$4.1 billion in deposits

He also cited pro forma profitability metrics of a 2% return on assets, an 18% return on equity, and a 46% efficiency ratio, along with a pro forma net interest margin cited as 5.25% in the presentation.

Schedule A loans, due diligence, and operational plans

A key negotiated feature involves four criticized “Schedule A” loans totaling $70 million. Management said recoveries on these loans will affect the exchange ratio, with 2.63 assuming a 50% recovery rate. Higher recoveries could increase the ratio up to 2.80, while lower recoveries would be subject to a floor of 2.50. In Q&A, Sagliocca said the loans are commercial real estate secured and attributed performance issues to cash-flow shortfalls, while emphasizing what he described as a strong collateral base and ongoing efforts to resolve the credits, including engaging a third-party broker with Chicago market experience.

Sagliocca also discussed due diligence, saying both sides conducted comprehensive reviews, including a bottom-up credit file review that covered 87% of loans greater than $1 million and 75% of all loans, along with top-down interest-rate stress testing of Signature’s C&I and commercial real estate portfolios.

Operationally, Esquire said the companies use different core providers—Esquire on Fiserv and Signature on Jack Henry—and plan to convert, with timing described as optimistically late 2026 and more realistically first quarter 2027.

In closing remarks, Sagliocca said the combination is intended to support expansion in Chicago, add scale and diversification, and bring together two experienced management teams, while keeping Signature’s brand in the market.

About Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary, Esquire Bank, specializes in residential mortgage lending and community banking services. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company operates through multiple distribution channels, including retail branches, wholesale and correspondent lending divisions. Esquire Financial focuses on tailored home financing solutions while maintaining a community-oriented approach to banking.

In its mortgage lending business, Esquire Bank originates and services a range of home loan products, including government-insured mortgages (FHA, VA and USDA) as well as conventional conforming and jumbo loans.

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