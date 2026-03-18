Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (ESP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ESP opened at $55.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.38. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.15.

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Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $12.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 23.37%.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp., founded in 1961 and headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, specializes in the design, development and manufacture of precision electronic components and sensor systems. The company’s core product offerings include magnetostrictive transducers, torque and position sensors, wideband RF and microwave amplifiers, as well as high-reliability printed circuit boards and molded bus assemblies. These solutions are engineered to withstand harsh operating environments and meet stringent performance requirements.

Espey’s sensor technologies are employed in applications ranging from industrial automation and energy production to commercial and military aerospace platforms.

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