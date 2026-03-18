Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Palomar Q2 Earnings

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Palomar in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Palomar’s current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.98 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

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Several other research firms have also weighed in on PLMR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Palomar from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Palomar from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Palomar from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore began coverage on Palomar in a report on Monday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Palomar Trading Down 1.0%

Palomar stock opened at $119.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.66 and a 200-day moving average of $123.21. Palomar has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $175.85.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.18. Palomar had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 22.50%.The business had revenue of $253.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Palomar

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 11,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $1,376,701.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 91,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,997,431.56. The trade was a 11.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $252,107.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,383.24. This trade represents a 15.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 58,999 shares of company stock valued at $7,253,229 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palomar

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Palomar by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 1,970.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palomar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palomar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised mid‑2027 and Q1/Q2 2027 forecasts — Q1 2027 EPS to $2.51 (from $2.46) and Q2 2027 to $2.37 (from $2.30); Zacks also lifted FY2027 to $9.66 (from $9.60). These upgrades suggest Zacks sees improving profitability into 2027, which can support the stock if investors focus on 2027 earnings momentum.

Zacks raised mid‑2027 and Q1/Q2 2027 forecasts — Q1 2027 EPS to $2.51 (from $2.46) and Q2 2027 to $2.37 (from $2.30); Zacks also lifted FY2027 to $9.66 (from $9.60). These upgrades suggest Zacks sees improving profitability into 2027, which can support the stock if investors focus on 2027 earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Zacks bumped Q2 2026 to $2.00 (from $1.95) and Q4 2026 to $2.34 (from $2.30). Upward revisions for near‑term quarters signal slightly stronger expected results vs prior views and may be viewed favorably by traders focused on quarterly beats.

Zacks bumped Q2 2026 to $2.00 (from $1.95) and Q4 2026 to $2.34 (from $2.30). Upward revisions for near‑term quarters signal slightly stronger expected results vs prior views and may be viewed favorably by traders focused on quarterly beats. Neutral Sentiment: Context: a recent Q4 earnings roundup places Palomar within the property & casualty insurance peer group — useful for sector comparison and for investors calibrating valuation vs peers. Article Title

Context: a recent Q4 earnings roundup places Palomar within the property & casualty insurance peer group — useful for sector comparison and for investors calibrating valuation vs peers. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut Q3 2026 to $2.57 (from $2.67) and trimmed a later Q3 (2027) estimate to $2.76 (from $2.82). Downgrades to quarterly figures introduce near‑term earnings risk and raise the bar for future beats.

Zacks cut Q3 2026 to $2.57 (from $2.67) and trimmed a later Q3 (2027) estimate to $2.76 (from $2.82). Downgrades to quarterly figures introduce near‑term earnings risk and raise the bar for future beats. Negative Sentiment: Zacks modestly reduced FY2026 to $8.98 (from $9.00) and cut FY2028 to $11.83 (from $12.60). The FY2028 reduction is the larger revision and could weigh on longer‑term growth expectations if investors prioritize multi‑year estimates.

About Palomar

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Palomar Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: PLMR) is a specialty insurance holding company focused on providing medical stop-loss coverage and related administrative services to self-funded employer health plans in the United States. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Medical Stop-Loss and Specialty Program Management—to deliver tailored risk protection and comprehensive program administration.

In its Medical Stop-Loss segment, Palomar underwrites excess and aggregate stop-loss policies designed to shield self-insured employers from catastrophic medical claims that exceed pre-determined retention levels.

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