Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AutoZone Q3 Earnings

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of AutoZone in a report released on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $36.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $35.85. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $152.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2026 earnings at $54.71 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $37.35 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $40.54 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $196.71 EPS.

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Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZO. TD Cowen lowered their price target on AutoZone from $4,400.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,400.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,800.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4,325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,312.13.

AutoZone Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,439.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,657.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,789.13. The company has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.41. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $3,210.72 and a 12 month high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $27.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $27.59 by $0.04. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.31%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $28.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael A. George bought 145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3,398.13 per share, with a total value of $492,728.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 566 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,341.58. The trade was a 34.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,295.00, for a total value of $823,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,665. This trade represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 9,447 shares of company stock valued at $34,179,923 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $2,991,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. S Harris Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

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AutoZone, Inc (NYSE: AZO) is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do‑it‑yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

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