Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.05 and last traded at $58.51, with a volume of 40104789 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.90.

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Positive Sentiment: Multiple sector updates show the energy sector outperforming the broader market (NYSE Energy Index up ~1.3–1.6% during the day), supporting XLE’s gains. Sector Update: Energy Stocks Move Higher Premarket Tuesday

Multiple sector updates show the energy sector outperforming the broader market (NYSE Energy Index up ~1.3–1.6% during the day), supporting XLE’s gains. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators are advising overweight exposure to energy vs. the S&P 500, citing stronger earnings and commodity support — a bullish narrative that can drive inflows into XLE. Here’s Why These Experts Say Buy Energy Stocks Rather Than the S&P 500 Right Now

Analysts and commentators are advising overweight exposure to energy vs. the S&P 500, citing stronger earnings and commodity support — a bullish narrative that can drive inflows into XLE. Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical tensions around the Strait of Hormuz and threats to Iranian oil infrastructure have lifted oil-price risk premia, which typically boosts energy equities and XLE’s outlook. Trump pushes for NATO support in bid to reopen Strait of Hormuz

Geopolitical tensions around the Strait of Hormuz and threats to Iranian oil infrastructure have lifted oil-price risk premia, which typically boosts energy equities and XLE’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Broad-market ETF strength (IWM, IVV and other ETFs) is lifting sector ETFs generally; XLE’s move is partly a function of risk-on flows rather than idiosyncratic news. Exchange-Traded Funds Higher as US Equities Rise After Midday

Broad-market ETF strength (IWM, IVV and other ETFs) is lifting sector ETFs generally; XLE’s move is partly a function of risk-on flows rather than idiosyncratic news. Neutral Sentiment: XLE is trading near its 50-day and well above its 200-day moving averages and close to its 52‑week high — technicals look constructive, but mean-reversion risk exists as it approaches the top of the range.

XLE is trading near its 50-day and well above its 200-day moving averages and close to its 52‑week high — technicals look constructive, but mean-reversion risk exists as it approaches the top of the range. Negative Sentiment: Trading volume is below the fund’s average, which suggests the rally may have lower conviction and could be more vulnerable to reversal if oil prices or macro sentiment shift.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.42. The company has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,438,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,190,000 after buying an additional 14,135,733 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,874,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429,599 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,868,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,696,000 after acquiring an additional 564,058 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,884,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,142,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,904 shares in the last quarter.

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Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services. The Fund’s investment advisor is SSgA Funds Management, Inc

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