Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.57.

ELD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$59.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Eldorado Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$46.25 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 26th.

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Insider Activity

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

In other Eldorado Gold news, insider Christian Milau acquired 3,500 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$58.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$878,498.46. This represents a 30.45% increase in their position. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ELD opened at C$50.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$47.25. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$21.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.46. The firm has a market cap of C$10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$767.52 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 28.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 2.1505174 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

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Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.

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