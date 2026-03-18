Douglas Michael Garis Buys 1,300 Shares of Claritev (NYSE:CTEV) Stock

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2026

Claritev (NYSE:CTEVGet Free Report) CFO Douglas Michael Garis bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.69 per share, with a total value of $22,997.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 206,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,828.88. This represents a 0.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Claritev Trading Down 3.9%

CTEV stock opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.16. Claritev has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $74.07. The firm has a market cap of $279.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTEV shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Claritev in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Claritev in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Claritev in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Claritev from $63.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $30.00 target price on shares of Claritev and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Claritev

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Claritev

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. H&F Corporate Investors VIII Ltd. bought a new stake in Claritev in the third quarter valued at $285,988,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Claritev during the third quarter worth about $169,605,000. Arini Captial Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Claritev during the fourth quarter worth about $64,291,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Claritev in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,009,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Claritev by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 755,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,276,000 after acquiring an additional 329,424 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Claritev Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Claritev is a healthcare technology, data and insights company focused on improving affordability,  transparency and quality. Led by deeply experienced associates, data scientists, and innovators, Claritev provides tech-enabled solutions and services fueled by multiple data sources from over 40 years of claims repricing. Claritev utilizes world-class technology and AI solutions to power a robust enterprise platform that delivers meaningful insights to drive affordability in healthcare, brings price transparency and optimizes networks and benefits design.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Claritev (NYSE:CTEV)

Receive News & Ratings for Claritev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claritev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.