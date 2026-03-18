Douglas Michael Garis Buys 1,300 Shares of Claritev (NYSE:CTEV) Stock

Claritev (NYSE:CTEV – Get Free Report) CFO Douglas Michael Garis bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.69 per share, with a total value of $22,997.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 206,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,828.88. This represents a 0.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Claritev Trading Down 3.9%

CTEV stock opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.16. Claritev has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $74.07. The firm has a market cap of $279.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.60.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTEV shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Claritev in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Claritev in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Claritev in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Claritev from $63.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $30.00 target price on shares of Claritev and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Claritev

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. H&F Corporate Investors VIII Ltd. bought a new stake in Claritev in the third quarter valued at $285,988,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Claritev during the third quarter worth about $169,605,000. Arini Captial Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Claritev during the fourth quarter worth about $64,291,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Claritev in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,009,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Claritev by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 755,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,276,000 after acquiring an additional 329,424 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Claritev Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Claritev is a healthcare technology, data and insights company focused on improving affordability, transparency and quality. Led by deeply experienced associates, data scientists, and innovators, Claritev provides tech-enabled solutions and services fueled by multiple data sources from over 40 years of claims repricing. Claritev utilizes world-class technology and AI solutions to power a robust enterprise platform that delivers meaningful insights to drive affordability in healthcare, brings price transparency and optimizes networks and benefits design.

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