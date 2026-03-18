Dorsey Wright & Associates Raises Stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Curtiss-Wright accounts for approximately 2.1% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $9,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.33, for a total transaction of $1,669,169.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,536.14. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 9,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.45, for a total value of $5,842,899.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,936,978.40. This represents a 16.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,269 shares of company stock worth $10,797,098. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $678.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $667.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $588.88. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 52 week low of $266.88 and a 52 week high of $730.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.13. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $946.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $748.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Truist Financial set a $603.00 price target on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $760.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $663.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CW

About Curtiss-Wright

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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