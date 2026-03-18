Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. $PAC

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in the third quarter worth about $30,453,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 13.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 947,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,757,000 after purchasing an additional 112,212 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,840,000 after purchasing an additional 94,115 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 118,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,044,000 after purchasing an additional 33,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares during the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAC. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:PAC opened at $232.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $168.62 and a 52 week high of $300.41.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($1.11). Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC), commonly known as GAP, is a leading airport operator in Mexico. Established in 1998 as part of the federal government’s airport privatization program, GAP holds long‐term concession agreements—typically 50 years—to manage, develop and operate airports under a public–private partnership model. Through these concessions, the company undertakes terminal expansions, runway maintenance and the modernization of navigation and security systems.

The company’s portfolio comprises 12 airports across Mexico’s Pacific and western regions, including major hubs such as Guadalajara, Tijuana, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán, as well as regional facilities in Aguascalientes, Morelia and La Paz.

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