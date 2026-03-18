Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $4.34 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Dorsey Wright & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,421 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Second Line Capital LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

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Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $172.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.23. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $142.11 and a one year high of $191.30. The firm has a market cap of $269.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 80.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PM. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

Insider Activity

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. This represents a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

See Also

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