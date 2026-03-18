Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires Shares of 21,077 DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 21,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,000. DoorDash comprises about 1.3% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 2,760.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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DoorDash Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ DASH opened at $169.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.77 billion, a PE ratio of 80.10 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.32 and its 200 day moving average is $221.46. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.40 and a twelve month high of $285.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Trending Headlines about DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.82%.DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bernstein reaffirmed its “Outperform” rating and highlighted DoorDash’s growth strategy via continued reinvestment, which supports a higher long‑term earnings trajectory and investor confidence. Read More.

Bernstein reaffirmed its “Outperform” rating and highlighted DoorDash’s growth strategy via continued reinvestment, which supports a higher long‑term earnings trajectory and investor confidence. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity: traders bought roughly 42,347 call options (about +140% vs. average daily call volume), signaling short‑term bullish positioning or hedging ahead of catalysts. (Options flow reported 3/17/2026)

Unusual options activity: traders bought roughly 42,347 call options (about +140% vs. average daily call volume), signaling short‑term bullish positioning or hedging ahead of catalysts. (Options flow reported 3/17/2026) Positive Sentiment: Strong positive PR from a viral story: DoorDash and its CEO contributed to a fundraiser for a 78‑year‑old Dasher who went viral, and nearly $1M has been raised by strangers — a feel‑good narrative that can boost brand perception and driver goodwill. Read More. Read More.

Strong positive PR from a viral story: DoorDash and its CEO contributed to a fundraiser for a 78‑year‑old Dasher who went viral, and nearly $1M has been raised by strangers — a feel‑good narrative that can boost brand perception and driver goodwill. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Platform engagement datapoint: DoorDash published consumer trend data around Easter, which is useful for marketing/seasonality but is unlikely to move the stock materially by itself. Read More.

Platform engagement datapoint: DoorDash published consumer trend data around Easter, which is useful for marketing/seasonality but is unlikely to move the stock materially by itself. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Legal and settlement noise: coverage notes a $16M DoorDash settlement and an Oklahoma therapist winning a trademark case against DoorDash — both represent modest legal/expense and reputational risks. Read More. Read More.

Legal and settlement noise: coverage notes a $16M DoorDash settlement and an Oklahoma therapist winning a trademark case against DoorDash — both represent modest legal/expense and reputational risks. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Isolated safety/legal headlines: separate articles cover a trial related to a Dasher who was shot and other delivery‑related crime stories — these are reputational and operational concerns but are currently isolated incidents rather than broad systemic issues. Read More. Read More.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.59, for a total value of $3,068,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 874,130 shares in the company, valued at $178,838,256.70. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $9,491,144.10. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,409 shares of company stock worth $45,332,298. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DoorDash from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Evercore set a $300.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DASH

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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