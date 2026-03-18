Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires New Position in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,377 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,007,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,391,000 after acquiring an additional 34,899 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 6.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,765,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,817,000 after acquiring an additional 102,072 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 8.9% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,479,000 after acquiring an additional 138,269 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 11.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,961,000 after acquiring an additional 108,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MasTec by 52.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,022,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,529,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on MasTec from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MasTec from $240.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $274.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.84.

MasTec Stock Performance

NYSE:MTZ opened at $304.24 on Wednesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.70 and a 12 month high of $310.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.02.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.79%.MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. MasTec has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,394. This represents a 27.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MasTec Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

Further Reading

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