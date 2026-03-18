Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires 53,872 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 53,872 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises approximately 3.5% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $15,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Amphenol Trading Down 1.2%

APH opened at $135.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $167.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.20.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $283,863,955.89. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Fox Advisors reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.36.

View Our Latest Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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