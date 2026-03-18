Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stephens in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 48.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DORM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dorman Products from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

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Dorman Products Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $101.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.80. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $166.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $537.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.38 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Dorman Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.100-8.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dorman Products

In other news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.07, for a total value of $97,607.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 20,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,924.11. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dorman Products

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $477,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,047,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,868 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 813,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,250,000 after purchasing an additional 147,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 6.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 812,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,612,000 after purchasing an additional 51,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc is a leading independent global supplier of automotive aftermarket parts and hardware. Headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of replacement components for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Dorman’s offerings span both mechanical and electrical systems, providing solutions that help repair shops and retailers address wear-out and collision-related failures on domestic and import vehicles.

The company’s extensive product portfolio includes steering and suspension components, brake system parts, engine management and cooling products, exterior and body hardware, and an array of fasteners, clips and brackets.

Further Reading

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