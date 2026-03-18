Donna Long Sells 947 Shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Stock

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) SVP Donna Long sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.07, for a total value of $97,607.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 20,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,924.11. This trade represents a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of DORM opened at $101.30 on Wednesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $166.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.92.

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Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.02. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.59%.The company had revenue of $537.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Dorman Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.100-8.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,940,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 4,111.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,098,000 after purchasing an additional 357,395 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,488,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 299.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 316,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,408,000 after purchasing an additional 237,639 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 813,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,250,000 after purchasing an additional 147,233 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

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Dorman Products, Inc is a leading independent global supplier of automotive aftermarket parts and hardware. Headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of replacement components for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Dorman’s offerings span both mechanical and electrical systems, providing solutions that help repair shops and retailers address wear-out and collision-related failures on domestic and import vehicles.

The company’s extensive product portfolio includes steering and suspension components, brake system parts, engine management and cooling products, exterior and body hardware, and an array of fasteners, clips and brackets.

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