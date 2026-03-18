DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

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About DNP Select Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund is a closed‐end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DNP. The fund’s primary objective is to provide high current income and, as a secondary objective, capital appreciation by investing in income‐producing securities.

To pursue its objectives, DNP Select Income Fund allocates the majority of its assets to equity and equity‐related securities of energy infrastructure companies, with a particular focus on master limited partnerships (MLPs) in the midstream sector.

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