Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.30, but opened at $38.61. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $38.14, with a volume of 9,821,912 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Down 2.0%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day moving average is $68.44.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOXS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,178,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. VestGen Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market. Component companies are engaged in the design, distribution, manufacture and sale of semiconductors. As of February 18, 2010, the Semiconductor Index included companies with capitalizations between $1.7 billion and $114 billion.

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