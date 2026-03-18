DigitalBridge Group Inc. Sells 97,612 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. $NTST

DigitalBridge Group Inc. reduced its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 639,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,612 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $11,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NETSTREIT by 1,123.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

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NETSTREIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 223.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

NETSTREIT ( NYSE:NTST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.98 million. NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 977.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Raymond James Financial lowered NETSTREIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Profile

(Free Report)

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single‐tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment‐grade or creditworthy tenants under long‐term, triple‐net leases, which generally shift property‐level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick‐service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

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