DigitalBridge Group Inc. Sells 160,700 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust $ILPT

DigitalBridge Group Inc. reduced its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,700 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

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Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Up 2.4%

ILPT opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $421.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.46.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:ILPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.31). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 14.75%.The business had revenue of $113.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.73 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 26th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ILPT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $7.40 price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

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Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating industrial logistics properties across the United States. The company specializes in modern distribution centers, cross-dock facilities and last-mile delivery hubs designed to support e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and third-party logistics customers. ILPT’s assets are characterized by high ceilings, ample loading docks and clear spans to accommodate a wide range of warehouse functions.

Formed as a spin-off from STAG Industrial, Inc in January 2022, ILPT commenced operations with a portfolio of strategically located facilities and a disciplined acquisition strategy.

Further Reading

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