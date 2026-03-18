DigitalBridge Group Inc. Purchases 290,871 Shares of Rogers Communication, Inc. $RCI

DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 33.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,159,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 290,871 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communication makes up about 3.1% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communication were worth $39,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Rogers Communication by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,279,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $245,489,000 after acquiring an additional 280,536 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Rogers Communication by 261.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,102,076 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,062 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Rogers Communication by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,344,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $287,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,065 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Rogers Communication by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 395,919 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 57,159 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rogers Communication during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,253,000. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Rogers Communication Trading Up 1.4%

RCI opened at $39.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.74. Rogers Communication, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Rogers Communication Announces Dividend

Rogers Communication ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. Rogers Communication had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communication, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Rogers Communication’s dividend payout ratio is 15.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communication in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Desjardins cut shares of Rogers Communication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communication presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rogers Communication

Rogers Communication Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc is a Canadian integrated communications and media company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company provides a broad range of telecommunications services to residential and business customers across Canada, including wireless voice and data services, cable television, high-speed internet, and home phone services. In the enterprise market it offers managed IT, data center and cloud solutions, networking and connectivity services targeted to small businesses, large enterprises and public sector clients.

In addition to connectivity services, Rogers operates a significant media portfolio that includes national and regional television and radio assets, sports broadcasting properties and other content businesses.

Further Reading

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