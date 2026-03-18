DigitalBridge Group Inc. Invests $737,000 in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE CP opened at $80.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.35 and a 200-day moving average of $75.88. The stock has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $127.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC’s core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

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