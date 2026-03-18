DigitalBridge Group Inc. Has $33.36 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

DigitalBridge Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,178 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for about 2.6% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $33,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Arista Networks by 56.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Arista Networks by 2,118.2% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET opened at $133.02 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $164.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 38.99%.The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $240,378.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,300.56. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.44, for a total transaction of $4,558,080.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,301.44. The trade was a 71.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 140,237 shares of company stock valued at $18,968,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

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