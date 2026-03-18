DigitalBridge Group Inc. Decreases Position in LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

DigitalBridge Group Inc. decreased its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 919,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $8,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 172,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,717,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,159,000 after purchasing an additional 458,195 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 6,092.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 948,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 932,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore set a $51.00 price objective on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered LXP Industrial Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $48.61 on Wednesday. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.09.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.06). LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company’s portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm’s primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

See Also

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