DigitalBridge Group Inc. Buys 329,633 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 66.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,633 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 2.0% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $25,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 99,986 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 3.2% during the second quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 83,883 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Comcast by 11.3% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 42,216 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Comcast by 30.0% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.2% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 9th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Insider Activity

In other Comcast news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $1,892,549.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 622,336 shares in the company, valued at $20,325,493.76. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Stock Down 0.9%

CMCSA stock opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.77.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $32.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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