Del Sette Capital Management LLC Takes $3.12 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 47,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,000. Altria Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Altria Group by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 334.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altria Group news, SVP Charles N. Whitaker sold 27,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $1,885,743.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 180,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,221,318.33. This represents a 13.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Altria Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.11.

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Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $66.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $111.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $70.51.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 287.61% and a net margin of 29.84%.The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 103.16%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc (NYSE: MO) is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company’s operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria’s principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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