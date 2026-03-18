Del Sette Capital Management LLC Takes $2.04 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF $ILCG

Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000.

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iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1%

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $99.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $109.22.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report).

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