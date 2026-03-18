Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Receives C$79.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$79.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$88.00 price target on Definity Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Definity Financial from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th.

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Definity Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE:DFY opened at C$68.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76. The company has a market cap of C$8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of -0.03. Definity Financial has a 52 week low of C$57.25 and a 52 week high of C$79.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$69.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$70.51.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.58%.The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Definity Financial will post 3.1263962 earnings per share for the current year.

Definity Financial Company Profile

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Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.

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