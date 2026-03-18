David Malcom Rodman Sells 6,348 Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) insider David Malcom Rodman sold 6,348 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total transaction of $173,744.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 82,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,723.93. This represents a 7.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Malcom Rodman also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 13th, David Malcom Rodman sold 14,058 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $369,163.08.

On Monday, March 9th, David Malcom Rodman sold 2,171 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $58,269.64.

On Tuesday, February 17th, David Malcom Rodman sold 417 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $11,505.03.

On Thursday, February 12th, David Malcom Rodman sold 6,349 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $184,057.51.

On Friday, February 13th, David Malcom Rodman sold 14,055 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $385,669.20.

On Monday, February 9th, David Malcom Rodman sold 2,171 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $65,585.91.

On Tuesday, January 20th, David Malcom Rodman sold 416 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $13,353.60.

On Wednesday, January 14th, David Malcom Rodman sold 11,367 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $370,677.87.

On Tuesday, January 13th, David Malcom Rodman sold 7,709 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $252,469.75.

On Monday, January 12th, David Malcom Rodman sold 6,348 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $205,167.36.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ MLYS opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.79. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mineralys Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MLYS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. HC Wainwright set a $56.00 price objective on Mineralys Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Mineralys Therapeutics from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MLYS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLYS. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 1,845.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 14,091.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mineralys Therapeutics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mineralys Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company said it advanced regulatory review of its hypertension candidate and reported 2025 results, which supports the clinical/regulatory story underpinning long‑term value. Mineralys reports 2025 results, advances hypertension drug review

Company said it advanced regulatory review of its hypertension candidate and reported 2025 results, which supports the clinical/regulatory story underpinning long‑term value. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised FY2030 and FY2029 EPS estimates and maintains a “Buy” rating with a $56 target, signaling rising sell‑side expectations for multi‑year profitability (FY2030 EPS raised to $4.55; FY2029 to $1.56).

HC Wainwright raised FY2030 and FY2029 EPS estimates and maintains a “Buy” rating with a $56 target, signaling rising sell‑side expectations for multi‑year profitability (FY2030 EPS raised to $4.55; FY2029 to $1.56). Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly report (Mar 12) beat consensus on EPS: reported ($0.40) vs. consensus ($0.57), showing better near‑term operating performance than modeled by some analysts.

Recent quarterly report (Mar 12) beat consensus on EPS: reported ($0.40) vs. consensus ($0.57), showing better near‑term operating performance than modeled by some analysts. Neutral Sentiment: Institutions have been active — several funds added positions and Goldman Sachs materially increased its stake — which can lend stability but also reflects varied institutional views; consensus price target remains elevated versus current trading levels.

Institutions have been active — several funds added positions and Goldman Sachs materially increased its stake — which can lend stability but also reflects varied institutional views; consensus price target remains elevated versus current trading levels. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director/officer David Malcom Rodman has sold multiple large blocks in March (most recently 6,348 and 14,058 shares), which may worry investors about near‑term insider conviction. MLYS Insider Selling

Insider selling: Director/officer David Malcom Rodman has sold multiple large blocks in March (most recently 6,348 and 14,058 shares), which may worry investors about near‑term insider conviction. Negative Sentiment: Technical/price pressure: shares are trading below the 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages and have declined today, reflecting short‑term selling despite positive fundamentals; consensus near‑term EPS remains negative (market consensus ~ -$4.23 for the current year), keeping risk elevated for investors.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone. The company was formerly known as Catalys SC1, Inc and changed its name to Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

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