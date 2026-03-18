Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 3.3% during the third quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Datadog by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Datadog by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 68,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $7,618,637.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 704,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,910,913.34. This represents a 8.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.81, for a total transaction of $2,496,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,688.40. The trade was a 92.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 377,669 shares of company stock valued at $46,871,772. Corporate insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $128.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.63. The company has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 415.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.31. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $201.69.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $953.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.53 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.14%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Datadog from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Datadog from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Datadog from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Arete Research lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Thirty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DDOG

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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