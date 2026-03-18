Danske Bank A S Takes $135.11 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,607,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,105,000. Danske Bank A S owned about 0.19% of Marvell Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,692,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $716,713,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4,758.5% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,036,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,603,000 after buying an additional 6,891,393 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,397,751,000 after buying an additional 6,217,952 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 113.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,648,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,140,000 after buying an additional 4,596,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $465,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,427.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $90.79 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $102.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.02. The company has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

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