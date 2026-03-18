Danske Bank A S Purchases Shares of 194,764 CrowdStrike $CRWD

Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 194,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,508,000. Danske Bank A S owned about 0.08% of CrowdStrike as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the third quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 6.4% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Financially Speaking Inc raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fire Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. BTIG Research cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $640.00 to $499.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 29th. Macquarie Infrastructure reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.26.

Trending Headlines about CrowdStrike

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley upgraded CRWD to Overweight and named it a Top Pick following Q4 FY26 results, signaling increased institutional conviction. Read More.

Morgan Stanley upgraded CRWD to Overweight and named it a Top Pick following Q4 FY26 results, signaling increased institutional conviction. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550 price target, highlighting a sizable upside case versus current levels. Read More.

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550 price target, highlighting a sizable upside case versus current levels. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Expanded NVIDIA collaboration: CrowdStrike unveiled a Secure‑by‑Design AI blueprint and deepened work on agentic MDR with NVIDIA, claiming faster investigations and improved triage accuracy — these moves embed Falcon into AI toolchains and address a growing enterprise security need. Read More.

Expanded NVIDIA collaboration: CrowdStrike unveiled a Secure‑by‑Design AI blueprint and deepened work on agentic MDR with NVIDIA, claiming faster investigations and improved triage accuracy — these moves embed Falcon into AI toolchains and address a growing enterprise security need. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Partnerships with Nebius and World Wide Technology position Falcon on AI‑optimized cloud infrastructure and in an AI proving ground, helping CrowdStrike capture security spend as enterprises deploy large‑scale AI. Read More.

Partnerships with Nebius and World Wide Technology position Falcon on AI‑optimized cloud infrastructure and in an AI proving ground, helping CrowdStrike capture security spend as enterprises deploy large‑scale AI. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product/ARR momentum: Falcon Flex ARR topped $1.69B in Q4 FY26, supporting the narrative that platform adoption is expanding and driving durable recurring revenue growth. Read More.

Product/ARR momentum: Falcon Flex ARR topped $1.69B in Q4 FY26, supporting the narrative that platform adoption is expanding and driving durable recurring revenue growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/industry commentary: Multiple outlets (24/7 Wall St., MarketBeat) are highlighting CrowdStrike as a core AI-security player alongside Okta, framing the company as well‑positioned for growing AI security budgets — this is positive context but not new financial data. Read More.

Analyst/industry commentary: Multiple outlets (24/7 Wall St., MarketBeat) are highlighting CrowdStrike as a core AI-security player alongside Okta, framing the company as well‑positioned for growing AI security budgets — this is positive context but not new financial data. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sector headwinds: broader software group weakness and the “SaaS‑pocalypse” narrative remain risks — even with company‑specific positives, macro/valuation pressure on growth names could cap near‑term upside. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total value of $5,498,758.58. Following the sale, the president directly owned 342,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,399,015.90. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 28,853 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.01, for a total value of $11,916,577.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,054,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,695,075.02. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,024 shares of company stock worth $40,424,241. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $433.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $427.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.87 billion, a PE ratio of -585.40, a P/E/G ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $298.00 and a 52 week high of $566.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%.CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

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