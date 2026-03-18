Danske Bank A S Makes New $696.89 Million Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,209,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $696,885,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.7% of Danske Bank A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Danske Bank A S owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,129,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,646,506,000 after purchasing an additional 300,160 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $10,295,209,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,908,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,964,459,000 after buying an additional 607,025 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,866,309,000 after buying an additional 16,727,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,722,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,959,330,000 after buying an additional 347,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $15,355,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,174,893.69. The trade was a 31.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $2,680,923.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 71,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. The trade was a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 71,596 shares of company stock valued at $22,067,932 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $286.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.81 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.