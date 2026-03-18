Danske Bank A S Makes New $696.89 Million Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,209,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $696,885,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.7% of Danske Bank A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Danske Bank A S owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,129,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,646,506,000 after purchasing an additional 300,160 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $10,295,209,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,908,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,964,459,000 after buying an additional 607,025 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,866,309,000 after buying an additional 16,727,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,722,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,959,330,000 after buying an additional 347,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Board approved a quarterly common-stock dividend, which supports income-seeking investors and signals confidence in capital levels. JPMorganChase Declares Common Stock Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan hired Yi Zhang from Goldman as co-head of China investment banking, strengthening its Asia franchise and deal pipeline in a high-growth region. This is a strategic hire that can boost investment-banking revenue over time. JPMorgan poaches Goldman veteran Zhang as co-head of China investment banking
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan will consolidate and expand in Boston — adding ~300 jobs and anchoring a major office tower — signaling investment in growth for banking and advisory teams. That supports revenue capacity in commercial and advisory businesses. Treasury Yields Fall Slightly
- Neutral Sentiment: Management set the Q1 2026 earnings release for 14 April (call/webcast), creating a near-term catalyst that could move the stock depending on results and guidance. Investors may be positioning ahead of the print. JPMorganChase to Host First-Quarter 2026 Earnings Call
- Neutral Sentiment: U.S. Treasury yields ticked down slightly after a well-received 20-year auction; lower front-end yields can stabilize funding costs but also compress net interest margin outlook—mixed implications for bank earnings. Treasury Yields Fall Slightly
- Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan is tightening valuation and lending standards around private-credit collateral and has marked down some loans, highlighting exposure and potential write-downs or slower lending revenue in that space. That remains a key risk driving sector pressure. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Tightening Private Credit Funds
- Negative Sentiment: Broader market/sector risk: banks have been pulled lower by concerns around private-credit contagion and macro volatility (oil, geopolitics), which has weighed on JPM’s valuation despite solid recent earnings. 5 Oversold Large-Cap Stocks That May Be Worth Buying Soon (JPM)
- Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan (as an arranger) and others pulled back from a prospective $5.3B Qualtrics debt deal after investor skepticism on software/AI disruption — a sign of risk aversion in leveraged markets that can reduce fee opportunities. Wall Street Snubs Qualtrics Debt Over AI Disruption Risks
Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
JPM opened at $286.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $337.25.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.81 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.99%.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.
The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.
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