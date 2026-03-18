Danske Bank A S Invests $91.40 Million in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 685,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,398,000. Danske Bank A S owned 0.25% of The Hartford Insurance Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 706,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,212,000 after buying an additional 140,624 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan increased its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 24,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 17,582 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 109.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 25,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 509,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,973,000 after acquiring an additional 31,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 102.0% in the third quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 20,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 40,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total value of $5,617,668.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,365.60. The trade was a 61.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total transaction of $4,826,600.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,595,056.92. This trade represents a 31.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 384,621 shares of company stock valued at $53,010,925 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE HIG opened at $135.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.49 and a fifty-two week high of $144.50.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 13.52%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

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