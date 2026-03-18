Danske Bank A S Invests $77.20 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 322,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $6,248,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 51,400.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 647.3% in the third quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.6% during the third quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $233.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 3,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.10, for a total transaction of $727,640.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,501.80. This trade represents a 76.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 2,329 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total transaction of $517,923.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,677 shares in the company, valued at $14,605,251.26. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 694,134 shares of company stock worth $150,847,799 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $213.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.43. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $272.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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