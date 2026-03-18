Danske Bank A S Invests $127.49 Million in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 165,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,487,000. Danske Bank A S owned approximately 0.13% of McKesson at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in McKesson by 3,075.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of McKesson by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 27,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,883,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 2,451.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the period. Finally, SHUTTLEWORTH & Co bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $2,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Robert W. Baird set a $968.00 price objective on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,012.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $966.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $914.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $960.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Michele Lau sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $990.00, for a total value of $2,697,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,530. This trade represents a 45.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 190 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.00, for a total transaction of $179,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,605. This trade represents a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,820. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $942.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $898.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $830.00. McKesson Corporation has a 52-week low of $637.00 and a 52-week high of $999.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 338.97% and a net margin of 1.09%.The company had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.03 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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