Danske Bank A S Buys New Position in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,214,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,224,000. Danske Bank A S owned 0.21% of VICI Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.8% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 18.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VICI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.69.

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.0%

VICI Properties stock opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.84.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 69.28%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.420-2.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

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