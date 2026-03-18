Danske Bank A S Acquires New Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 227,565 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $155,406,000. Danske Bank A S owned approximately 0.08% of Intuit at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

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Key Intuit News

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Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total transaction of $26,654,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,848,511.10. This represents a 75.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the sale, the director owned 13,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,501 shares of company stock valued at $79,983,892. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $670.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $519.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $624.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $575.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.06.

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Intuit Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ INTU opened at $459.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $474.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $596.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $349.00 and a 12 month high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

About Intuit

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Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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