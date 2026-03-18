Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) Price Target Raised to $10.50

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.75 to $10.50 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 93.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Dakota Gold in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Dakota Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

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Dakota Gold Trading Down 2.9%

Insider Buying and Selling at Dakota Gold

Shares of DC stock opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. Dakota Gold has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, CEO Robert Quartermain sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $1,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,493,244 shares in the company, valued at $51,553,518.72. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Campbell sold 21,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $148,873.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,312.52. The trade was a 8.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 338,595 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,337. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dakota Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,659,000. Global Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dakota Gold in the fourth quarter worth $3,094,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Dakota Gold during the third quarter worth $2,224,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dakota Gold by 890.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 542,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 487,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Dakota Gold by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Dakota Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dakota Gold Corp (NYSE:DC) is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold projects within the United States. The company’s primary asset is the historic Homestake District in South Dakota’s Black Hills, where it seeks to redevelop gold-bearing tailings and low‐grade ore volumes for open‐pit heap leach processing. Dakota Gold pursues a staged approach, combining exploration, resource delineation and economic studies to unlock value from legacy mine materials.

The firm’s flagship property comprises sealed tailings impoundments and adjacent low‐grade stockpiles left over from the Homestake Gold Mine, which operated from 1876 until 2002.

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