CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Rating Increased to Outperform at BNP Paribas Exane

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by BNP Paribas Exane from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.64.

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CubeSmart Stock Up 0.6%

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.10. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $949,530.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 205,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,411,438.14. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

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CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company’s portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart’s facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.

In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.

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